BLACKPINK's Jennie joins forces with Kim Tae-ho on latest project

BLACKPINK Jennie gears up for another variety show

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to join forces with Kim Tae-ho PD on his new variety show My Name is Gabriel.

According to Star News, Jennie confirmed her appearance on the upcoming show on Monday, March 11.

My Name is Gabriel is a variety show that revolves around the cast members travelling abroad as non-celebrities, experiencing the unforeseen.

Apart from Jennie Kim, Park Myung-soo, Yeom Hye-ran, Hong Jin-kyung, and Ji Chang-wook have confirmed their appearances on the show.

This marks the K-pop idol’s first collaboration with producer Kim Tae-ho on the upcoming venture.

Previously, the BLACKPINK member had expressed her interest to work with the producer.

In 2023, when Jennie’s close friend model Shin Hyun-ji appeared on the show Salon de Rip, produced by Kim Tae-ho’s TEO, the artist expressed desire to be invited.

She left a comment, curiously asking: "When will I be invited?"

Recently, the star took on a role in tvN’s APARTMENT 404, making a comeback to variety shows after six years.

With Jennie’s appearance on the upcoming show, fans are hopeful that her chemistry with Kim Tae-ho PD will rock the show.