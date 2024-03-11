BLACKPINK's Jennie joins forces with Kim Tae-ho on latest project

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to join forces with Kim Tae-ho PD on his new variety show My Name is Gabriel.
According to Star News, Jennie confirmed her appearance on the upcoming show on Monday, March 11.
My Name is Gabriel is a variety show that revolves around the cast members travelling abroad as non-celebrities, experiencing the unforeseen.
Apart from Jennie Kim, Park Myung-soo, Yeom Hye-ran, Hong Jin-kyung, and Ji Chang-wook have confirmed their appearances on the show.
This marks the K-pop idol’s first collaboration with producer Kim Tae-ho on the upcoming venture.
Previously, the BLACKPINK member had expressed her interest to work with the producer.
In 2023, when Jennie’s close friend model Shin Hyun-ji appeared on the show Salon de Rip, produced by Kim Tae-ho’s TEO, the artist expressed desire to be invited.
She left a comment, curiously asking: "When will I be invited?"
Recently, the star took on a role in tvN’s APARTMENT 404, making a comeback to variety shows after six years.
With Jennie’s appearance on the upcoming show, fans are hopeful that her chemistry with Kim Tae-ho PD will rock the show.
