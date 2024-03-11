Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal future laid bare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received good news as the co-chief of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, dubbed the couple "strong storytellers."

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lucrative £80million Netflix deal will be ending soon.

During their five-year contract with the streaming giant, the former working royal produced three shows, including their bombshell docuseries, Heart of Invictus documentary and Live to Lead.

Ted told Forbes, "The documentary we did on them is still one of our most-watched documentaries of all time on Netflix and huge, particularly in the UK, where people just devour everything about them."

"They’re controversial, but that's usually a good thing," the co-chief added.



Ted heaped praise on the California-based couple for being the centre of attention.

He continued, "You may love them or hate them, but you're watching. They are very strong storytellers."

Earlier, the chief content officer Bela Bajaria told the Post, "They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Riegg],” the head of unscripted shows at the platform.