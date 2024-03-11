Cillian Murphy 'humbled' after his big win at 2024 Oscars

Cillian Murphy is 'humbled' and 'overwhelmed' after winning the Best Actor award for his remarkable performance in Oppenheimer at the 2024 Oscars.

The Irish actor expressed his feelings during his interaction with reporters after the main award ceremony.

He said, "I'm very overwhelmed. I'm very humbled. I'm very grateful. And you know, very proud to be — to be Irish standing here today."

Cillian admitted that this win has been a "huge, huge moment" for him.

He added, "The movie is so special to me and myself and Chris have such a special relationship that I just feel very privileged to be continuing to work with him."

The Peaky Blinders star shared that it was a challenging project but still people want to see it.

The actor said, "This is a film that is provocative and that asks questions and is challenging but yet, you know, so many people want to see it. So I'm really, really proud of that."

During his acceptance speech at the prestigious award show, Cillian expressed gratitude towards the film's director Christopher Nolan, cast members and team, and his family.