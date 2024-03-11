Leonardo DiCaprio absent from Oscars after ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ snub

Leonardo DiCapriohas previously won only one Oscar from seven nominations throughout his career



Leonardo DiCaprio was notably absent from the 2024 Oscars ceremony on Monday as concerned fans wondered if it was because he was wrongfully “snubbed” by the Academy.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star’s absence was especially noteworthy as his new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, had been nominated in multiple categories. However, DiCaprio himself didn’t snag any nominations himself, leaving fans to wonder if he “snubbed” the Academy back by not attending the ceremony.

“Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon is the best actor at the Oscars. Not being nominated is a joke. No one comes close to his performance. It’s not even close,” wrote one fan on X (previously Twitter).

Even DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon colleagues were unhappy at the decision.

Co-star Lily Gladstone revealed she and her parents “did not like the decision.”

Director Marin Scorsese noted that people “just don’t want to acknowledge” DiCaprio’s talent.

So, the question remains: did Leonardo DiCaprio snub the Oscars back?

Why Leonardo DiCaprio Skipped the Oscars

It turns out, the Titanic star actually had work commitments.

ET reported that DiCaprio was actually filming for his new Paul Thomas Anderson movie at the time of the Awards ceremony.