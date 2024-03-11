Jimmy Kimmel shares rib-tickling clip of his rehearsal for Oscars 2024 with ‘a special guest’

Jimmy Kimmel in his fun element for the Oscars 2024 rehearsal on social media

Jimmy Kimmel has recently revealed he’s been rehearsing his jokes for the Oscars 2024 with a special guest, Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall.



In a rib-tickling video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Kimmel asked Messi, “What do you think of this? Casting is a huge part of any film. Without casting directors, how on Earth would Bradley Cooper have thought to cast Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro?”

When Messi didn’t show any reaction, Kimmel said, “Okay, let me try another one: Casting is a delicate art. When you get it right, actors disappear into their roles. When you get it wrong, your audience asks questions like, 'Why do all the teenagers in Grease look like they've got kids and a reverse mortgage?’”

Messi looked unimpressed with this one as well, after which the Oscars host mentioned, “Okay, maybe this one you'll like: If you think the show feels overly drawn out to you, imagine how Messi feels right now. In dog years, this show is five and a half months long!”

However, this time the canine star barked, to which Kimmel replied, “Oh good, okay, we got a winner.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Running jokes before the #Oscars…”

Earlier in an interview with PEOPLE, Kimmel, who’s hosting the Academy Awards for the fourth time this year, stated, “I need to start working on my 'explosiveness,” adding, he had been having “sad salads and a lot of pathetic boxed meals that are delivered to my home” as of late.



He quipped, “I feel like the Kansas City Chiefs going into this Oscars. Like you’ve been there before, but it doesn’t make a difference. It’s still exciting and you still have to do well.”

Meanwhile, the 96th Academy Awards is live now on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on March 10.