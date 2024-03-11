Usher and his wife Jennifer Goicoechea get into glam mode for Pre-Oscar dinner

Usher and his wife Jennifer Goicoechea step in style for Annual Pre-Oscar dinner

Usher and his wife Jennifer Goicoechea get into glam mode for Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner on March 9.



In the photo shared via PEOPLE, Usher and his wife Jennifer attended the Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner on Saturday night at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

The rapper could be seen donning a black-and-white houndstooth-pattern trench coat, a black button-down shirt and black pants.

Interestingly, Jennifer wore a black coat featuring a plaid pattern and button detailing. She sported the coat over her shoulders, and complemented it with a chic black jumpsuit.

The Grammy-winning singer tied the knot with Jennifer the night of his 2024 Super Bowl performance on February 11.

At the time, the singer’s rep told PEOPLE, “We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family.”

“They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes,” added the rep.

The couple sparked marriage speculations after Usher was seen with a gold band on his left ring finger as the couple was clicked in Las Vegas after Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, both were dressed in coordinate outfits, with Jennifer donned a modern pantsuit featuring an off-the-shoulder, tie-waist jacket and wide-leg pants.

Usher, on the other hand, wore a white fur statement coat over a sleek black tuxedo.