Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are expecting first child

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Tulum wedding shines with live music.

Our High School Musical girl, Vanessa Hudgens is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as she announces her pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker.

The 35-year-old actress made a stunning entrance onto the 2024 Oscars red carpet, debuting her baby bump in a chic black long-sleeved gown.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's most prestigious event, Hudgens radiated joy as she posed for photos and engaged in interviews, proudly cradling her growing bump.

The expectant mom beamed with happiness as she accepted congratulations from well-wishers.

In December ceremony amidst the lush jungle backdrop of Tulum, Mexico, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker exchanged vows.

Vanessa shared insights into her wedding, speaking to Vogue, she highlighted the beauty of expressing love openly and vulnerably in front of loved ones.

She encouraged couples to craft their own vows, describing it as a profoundly moving experience.