Kendall Jenner hopes to rekindle her romance with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner hopes to rekindle her romance with former flame Devin Booker after they were spotted at the 2024 Super Bowl.



A source spilled to Life & Style, “They’ve been testing the water with group outings and other small get-togethers.”

The couple reportedly parted ways in November 2022 amid hectic schedules. However, this time, they want to get over the difficulties in a relationship.

“Kendall and Devin have their issues like everyone else. But they both want to try and make it work this time,” added an insider.

Another source told the outlet that Kendall and Devin had been “spending more time together lately”.

Both celebs are “not exclusive and don't want to rush into anything,” they are currently seeing each other again.

Following their split in December 2023, Kendall and Devin “have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down,” said an insider.

Reflecting on their relationship, another source revealed, “When they're together, they party like crazy and act so in love, but then, like clockwork, there's drama because he won't commit.”

“It's destabilising for Kendall, but no matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can't seem to do it,” noted an insider.

The source added, “At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so her friends wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”