Ariana Grande gives surprise performance of ‘Eternal Sunshine’ on ‘SNL’

Ariana Grande brought her A-Game as she returned to the SNL stage over the weekend.

The 30-year-old pop icon serenaded fans with live performances of two songs from her new album, Eternal Sunshine, during her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Grande performed We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) and Imperfect for You from her seventh studio album released Friday, March 8.

Host Josh Brolin introduced Grande as she performed We Can’t Be Friends on a set that mimicked a home. She sported a black dress with a brown coat as she crooned the words.

Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, introduced her for the second performance, which took place in an outdoorsy set.

As she sang, the virtual screen backdrop changed from day to night.

Grande recently dropped the music video for We Can’t Be Friends, which was heavily inspired by Jim Carry and Kate Winslet’s 2004 science fiction romance, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which Grande recently admitted to being the inspiration behind her album title.