Selena Gomez planning to tie the knot with Benny Blanco: Deets inside 

Selena Gomez finds a true 'soul mate' in her beau Beny Blanco.
The musician, who has been romantically involved with the record producer since December 2023, reportedly thinks he has 'saved her life' with his care and affection.
As reported by OK! magazine, Gomez believes that Blanco is 'the one,' who might stay in her life forever.
The source added, "She trusts Benny. Despite their own worries about things moving too fast, friends say Selena thinks he’s her soulmate and saved her life."
Notably, the Calm Down singer recently penned a heartfelt birthday note for Blanco, admitting her immense love for him.
Alongside the couple's intimate photos, Gomez wrote, "Happy birthday baby!"
She added, "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco."
Earlier, in conversation with Rolling Stone, the Who Says singer opened up about her love life, revealing that she feels the safest with Blanco.
