Kate Middleton thanks well-wishers for support in first statement since surgery

Kate Middleton marked Mother’s Day in the UK with an unseen photo with her children on social media.

The Princess of Wales expressed her gratitude for “kind wishes” and “continued support” to her fans in a first statement since undergoing abdominal surgery in surgery.

The photo featured the future Queen surrounded by her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, flashing their brightest smiles to Prince William behind the camera.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," the caption read. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C".

In the end, the Prince of Wales was credited as the photographer alongside the year 2024, indicating that the photo was taken this year.

The statement comes in the wake of continued uncertainty about Kate's whereabouts owing to her prolonged absence after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Last month, Kensington Palace slammed rumours about the princess' mysterious condition and lack of update in a firm statement to Page Six.

“Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates," the statement read.



“That guidance stands,” they affirmed, reiterating that she is “doing well.”