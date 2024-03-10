Doja Cat deactivates Instagram over poor treatment: ‘Getting too much’

Doja Cat deactivates Instagram after not finding inspiration, poor treatment

On March 9, Doja Cat, a 28-year-old singer best known for songs like Paint The Town Red, deleted her Instagram account.

The choice was made after she openly announced to her fans that she wasn't happy with the way she was "spoken to" and "treated" on the social media network.

Doja Cat first shared a picture of a stone crab claw clutching a cigarette. Doja Cat's friendship with comedian J. Cyrus has been under fire.

In the caption, she explained her departure, stating, "hey i'm gonna deactivate because im not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves."

Later edits added, "I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but I just feel this is getting to be too much."

The musician expressed concerns about the impact of online interactions on her mental health.

She urged people to be mindful of their words. Recently, rumours have circulated among her fans, known as Kittenz, that suggest a possible breakup with J. Cyrus.

These rumours were fueled by alleged sightings of her profile on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Doja Cat and J. Cyrus first gained attention as a couple in November 2022. Their relationship was met with controversy amid allegations of emotional abuse against J. Cyrus.

In July 2023, Doja reportedly lost over 250,000 followers on Instagram after a public argument with her fanbase, the Kittenz.

Despite having lost followers on Instagram before, the rapper's sudden social media hiatus has left fans curious about her reasons for leaving.