Chris Hemsworth fills fans about his role in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Chris Hemsworth spoke openly about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and his new role.
Hemsworth, well known for portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed details about his "evil" role as Warlord Dementus during a recent interview with Empire.
He started by saying, “He’s a pretty horrible individual.”
“Through the whole film we kept coming back to, ‘This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?’” he continued.
Chris also explained, “It’s not just sadistic insanity. There is a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and ten steps ahead of everyone else.”
The American actor elaborated on his character's encounter with Anya Taylor-Joy's character, Furiosa, in the upcoming film.
“I think that’s how he sees himself,” he added of his tough character.
Concluding the discussion, Chris stated, “I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in his eyes. [Furiosa] would, I’m sure, argue to her death the complete opposite.”
For those unversed, Chris and Anya's latest film is centred around Furiosa, a character who is trying to find her way back home to the Green Palace of Many Mothers.
According to Wikipedia, Furiosa was taken from her home and forced to join a biker gang led by the ruthless warlord, Dementus.
