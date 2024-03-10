Sydney Sweeney hints at her 2024 Met Gala appearance

Sydney Sweeney loves to play dress up and there is a chance she will be making an appearance at the biggest fashion event of the year.

The Anyone But You actress, 26, spoke to People Magazine about the current fashion mantra she is living by.

“I honestly just vibe with whatever event's going on,” Sweeney told the outlet. “It’s always a little bit different.”

She continued, “That's the fun thing about all of this, it’s like playing dress-up. It’s boring to do the same thing over and over again.”

Whether or not she will be attending the 2024 Met Gala later this year, Sweeney played coy.

“Maybe, maybe not,” she teased. “I might be working. We're trying to figure it out, so we'll see.”

The Euphoria actress is known to make a style statement at many red carpet appearances. Describing her process of picking and choosing her outfits for special nights, she told Glamour UK in December how she revealed it’s not always easy.

“A lot of times, when I see trolls online slamming me, or whoever is styling me for things that don't fit my boobs, it's because it's samples," she told the outlet.

She explained that she is unable to "cut or alter stuff" and is often "forced to fit in something that doesn't fit me, and it won't look right."

Sweeney shared when brands let her reconstruct the top or rebuild it or alter something, that’s when it looks better.

"That's when you see I look more confident and happy on the carpet as well."