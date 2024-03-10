BTS's V appears gloomy in FRI(END)S music video teaser

BTS vocalist V released the first version of FRI(END)S music video teaser

Kim Taehyung, famous as BTS' V, offered his fans a glimpse into his new solo digital single FRI(END)S with the first music video teaser.



On March 10, the vocalist of the highly lauded South Korean boy band, unveiled a teaser clip for the upcoming track slated to release on March 15, evoking a sense of solitude.

In the latest sneak peek, the Dynamite crooner unfolded an emotional landscape as he grappled with loneliness.

The video began with V grabbing his take-out box from the fridge and eating it alone on the table, shifting his places.

The scene then cuts into featuring him in a diner with a somber appearance, surrounded by couples in love.

Meanwhile, the second transition was accentuated by V’s soulful vocals, but only for a brief moment.

Additionally, the teaser hinted that V’s forthcoming song would be centred around unrequited love and a deep sense of loneliness.

After the teaser's release, his fans couldn’t refrain from praising the icon.

One fan gushed, "Taehyung's voice is just amazing...in his every song he drops something new and unique concept... I'm [excited] for this …"

"The sweet melody sound that flows in the latter part of the video and V's alluring falsetto on top of it leaves a deep lingering impression. Expectations are high on what kind of story he will tell, including the melody of the complete song 'FRI(END)S,'" another fan raved.