Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith spotted after eviction from Celebrity Big Brother

Kate’s uncle revealed royal secrets during his time in the Big Brother house

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has been spotted for the first time since his eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house, where he was the initial contestant to be ousted on Friday.

Gary was seen in London after his departure from the house following after being booted out of the house over Lauren Simon.

Kate’s uncle revealed royal secrets during his time in the Big Brother house, actions that have reportedly angered his family, especially as his niece Kate is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

Despite leaving some viewers cringing with his behaviour, Gary insisted in his exit interview that he 'achieves his agenda' while living in the house.



Speaking in his first interview on Late & Live, he said: 'I've had the best time, I went in with one agenda and I've achieved it in five days.

I don't consider myself to be a celebrity, I just happen to be related to someone who is a big celebrity.'

When host AJ Odudu asked who Kate would want to win now he has left the house, he replied: 'Levi Roots, I have so much respect for him, and if he was to win he will use it for good.'

Will asked again: 'And do you think Kate would agree with that?'

Gary responded '100%, she puts other people first'

During Friday's episode, Gary shocked his housemates by showing an emotional side, while branding himself a 'national villain.'

Gary said that he has not had 'true peace' after he admitted to assaulting his wife.

The brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, was fined £5,000 and given a community order in November 2017 after pleading guilty to one count of assault by beating.