Kate Middleton breathes a sigh of relief as uncle exits ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Kate Middleton’s uncle was evicted from the house of Celebrity Big Brother series, after only five days.

Gary Goldsmith became the first contestant to be voted out of the house, prompting a sigh of relief for the Princess of Wales and the rest of the royal family.

He was a bundle of tears as he addressed his exit from the ITV show, noting he was “self-doubting” before his television appearance.

“I could have been way more gregarious,” he said.

“People were asking me a lot of questions specifically about that because they didn’t know what to ask me,” Gary continued, referring to the other celebrities getting insight into the royal family from him. “And I did volunteer it a lot.”

Kate and other royal members were understood to be upset with Gary for signing up for the show, fearing he will out their laundry without approval.

During his brief on the show, the businessman took multiple jibes at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while also dishing on his niece’s whereabouts following abdominal surgery.