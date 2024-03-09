Jennifer Lopez causes new tension between Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and his close pal Matt Damon are reportedly tired of the growing rift between their respective wives Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Barroso.

As reported by OK! magazine, Matt's wife developed a good relationship with the Gone Girl actor during his split from the musician.

An insider claimed that the tension between the two ladies grew when Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck.

The source shared that Barroso's bond with the Air director "gets on the musician's nerves."

According to the report, "Ben and Matt think it would be great if the four of them could jet to Mexico for a weekend."



However, the source added, "The guys can’t force them but they’re getting awfully tired of this."

Earlier, Radar Online reported that Affleck's Good Will Hunting co-star believes that the singer has turned his friend into a "brainwashed robot."

The source close to the actor claimed, "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning."

"He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue," the tipster shared.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.