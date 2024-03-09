Cardi B throws up trying to choke down fertilized duck egg: Watch

File footage

Cardi B recently shared a TikTok video of herself, testing her taste buds. The American rapper who is often seen pushing her limits as a foodie, tried a balut, a fertilized duck egg dish popular in the Philippines.



The WAP rapper almost threw up as she stuffed her mouth with the irregular egg.

In the video that Cardi shared on her TikTok account, she explained: "I’ve been seeing this for a long time, it’s called balut. I got it, let’s try it and rate it from 1-10, this egg is huge! Like this egg is giving two yolks."

Before diving into the dish, the rapper took various medicines, claiming: “I have a very sensitive stomach.”

Speaking of her interests, Cardi added: “If you’re a real Bardigang, you know that I can eat anything with lemon and salt, so I got lemon and salt and pepper.”

The Filipino dish, Balut is prepared by using a fertilized egg, usually of a duck or even chicken.

Cardi continued the video by pouring her lemon mixture into the egg, taking a sip of the broth.

The rapper struggled with its taste and immediately gagged, noting: “No. You know, I’m just gonna hold my nose and I’m gonna just drink.”

She then cracked the entire egg open, pulling out the duck meat. She took a bite before immediately spitting.

“No. I don’t like it,” she admitted.

“... It’s very meaty. It literally tastes to me like an uncooked chicken. I don’t know, it was just too gamey for me. Too much meat scent.”

Refusing to rate it on a 1-10 scale, Cardi simply said, “not for me.”

She concluded her statement by adding: “But, I’m so glad that I tried it, maybe I did it wrong. Maybe I need to eat it from someone that knows how to cook it or something, because I couldn’t.”