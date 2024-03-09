Taylor Swift cosies up to beau Travis Kelce during night out in Singapore

file footage

Taylor Swift took a much-needed break from work for a night-out with her beau Travis Kelce and close friends in Singapore.



The 34-year-old singer was spotted arriving at KOMA restaurant with the NFL player on Friday night after her recent Eras Tour show in the country.

She was joined by her band members and backup singers as they dined in the restaurant, making it more a friends’ night out than a romantic one.

In a video posted on TikTok, the Grammy winner could be seen wearing a printed, knee-length wrap-over dress paired with heels.

Meanwhile, Kelce decked out in a white T-shirt and grey pants.

It comes as the athlete flied to Singapore to support Taylor at her remaining concerts after shutting down swirling rumours about their split.

Speculations went rife about their relationship status when Travis left the singer’s side in Sydney for Philadelphia to support his brother Jason Kelce through his retirement announcement earlier this week.

Addressing false reports, the NFL player raved about his superstar girlfriend during an episode of his New Heights podcast.

“A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras,” he told his brother.

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us!” he exclaimed, before correcting himself, “Well, not us – Taylor.”

“This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” the Chiefs tight end gushed.