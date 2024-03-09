Ed Westwick dishes on return of Chuck Bass in potential 'Gossip Girl' reboot

file footage

Ed Westwick set the record straight when asked about the possibility of reprising his role in a potential Gossip Girl reboot.



The 36-year-old actor spoke to host Tommy DiDario during a virtual appearance on iHeart’s I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, where he delivered sad news to fans of the classic series.

“There's not going to be more,” he affirmed. “There's no spoiler alert there. You know, I would love to have done something. Unfortunately, that's not on the cards... I've been told.”

However, the White Gold alum explained that he would be open to playing a similar role in the future, owing to his fans’ propensity towards him playing such character.

Westwick played the role of notorious Charles “Chuck” Bass in the teen-drama series, enthralling fans with his bad boy persona and undeniable chemistry with Leighton Meester’s character, Blair Waldorf.

The actor recently appeared in thriller film, DarkGame, as a “determined detective racing against time to stop a twisted game show on the dark web, where captives are forced to compete for their lives,” according to the synopsis.