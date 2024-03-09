Miriam Margolyes, 'Harry Potter's' professor, fears sci-fi popularity is 'over'

Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the beloved Harry Potter series, has commented on the decline of its fandom.



J. K. Rowling's fictional boarding school of magic, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, employs Margolyes' character as a teacher. Pupils in grades enrolled to learn about spells, potions, and even extracurricular team-building games like Quidditch.

The 82-year-old actress remarked Harry Potter is "over," in a recent interview with 1News in New Zealand.

“Harry Potter — I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now,” Margolyes responded to a question from the host by comparing fans of the Harry Potter films to fans of her BBC1 sitcom Blackadder from the 1980s.

The BAFTA Award-winner added, “It was 25 years ago and it’s for children.”

She went on to express her opinion, appearing genuinely confused that people who had enjoyed the movie as children would still be fans in their later years.

“They get stuck in it,” Margolyes explained. “I do Cameos, and people say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. No.”

The actress from Age of Innocence also reaffirmed that "it's over," while calling Harry Potter "wonderful" and said she was "grateful" for the chance to play the character.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, published in 1997, was the book that started the pandemonium.