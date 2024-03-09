Halle Bailey explains decision to keep pregnancy hidden

Halle Bailey revealed the poignant reason behind her decision to keep her pregnancy private as she accepted an honor at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 7.

In her acceptance speech, shared by The Hollywood Reporter on Instagram, Bailey shared the profound significance of becoming a mother to her son, Halo.

She described motherhood as both a highlight and a challenge, emphasizing the immense joy her child brought into her life.

Halle elaborated on her choice to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye, citing a desire to protect her family from the intense scrutiny of the spotlight.

She expressed that her son was her cherished gift and greatest blessing, and she felt no obligation to subject him or her family to the relentless glare of public attention.

Since announcing the arrival of her son she has maintained a private stance regarding her baby's public exposure.

With only a single photo of her son's tiny hand shared on social media, Bailey has deliberately kept her baby out of the limelight.



