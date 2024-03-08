Rebecca Ferguson reveals her daughter confuses Timothee Chalamet as her dad

Rebecca Ferguson recalls her daughter's confusion in light of Timothee Chalamet

Rebecca Ferguson has recently recalled interesting anecdote about her five-year old daughter, who confuses her dad with Timothee Chalamet.



In a new interview with U105 Radio in Ireland, the Dune 2 actress, who shares her five-year-old daughter with husband Rory St. Clair Gainer, said, “So, it's Valentine's Day, right? I don't even know if you can show this or whatever.”

“And my daughter is in a shop with my husband. I was told this today,” remarked the actress.

Rebecca mentioned, “She goes up to a card and she goes, 'This is perfect for mummy.' It's a picture of Timothée [Chalamet], who she thought was her dad because it looks like my husband.”

“And it says, 'Will you Wonka my Willy?’” continued the actress.

Rebecca stated, “But she doesn't get it. She's like, 'Oh it's Willy Wonka! Willy Wonka, my Willy dad! Like, no.”

Earlier, Rebecca spoke up about being a mother in a 2017 interview with Belfast Telegraph.

“[My son] comes to the set, I go off and leave him with the stunt guys and I come in and he’s hanging off a harness somewhere. He loves it, but I don’t think he would like to act,” stated the actress.

Sharing her parenting concern, Rebecca pointed out, “I do worry that I’m going to mess it up for my son, we usually do, don’t we? We always make mistakes.”

“I think we look at our backgrounds and I think, what didn’t I like about myself and what can I change?” added the Mission Impossible: Fallout actress.