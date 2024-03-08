Kevin Costner wants to marry Jewel after messy divorce 

Kevin Costner reportedly wants to settle down with his new love flame Jewel after a messy divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.
As reported by OK! magazine, the Yellowstone actor "wasn't expecting to find someone so soon" after going through a difficult phase in his life.
The source claimed that Kevin's former partner was 'materialistic' but the singer does not care about such things.
An insider said, "Christine was all about having the best of everything, but Jewel isn’t into fancy clothes or jewelry."
Speaking of The Bodyguard actor's friends' reaction to his whirlwind romance with Jewel, an insider said, "They would prefer that Kevin takes things slowly, but at the end of the day if he’s happy, they’re happy."
The report further shared that Kevin's 'difficult' divorce hasn't robbed the actor of his positive outlook about his love life.
"He’s back to doing the work he loves and Jewel has been a beautiful surprise. He is even starting to think he might be open to getting married again," the source said.
For the unversed, Kevin's former wife Christine filed for divorce from the Tinsel town's star back in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
Interestingly, the actor sparked romance rumours with Jewel in December 2023.
