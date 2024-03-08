King Charles, Kate's health crisis exposes ‘desperate need’ for Harry’s return

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more important than ever to sustain the future of monarchy in the wake of current royal health crisis.



Speaking to People, royal biographer Sally Bedell claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have been “very vital players right now” should they stayed a part of the family.

The royal family is short of working royals as King Charles continues to avoid public-facing duties for the sake of his cancer treatment, and Kate Middleton recuperates from her abdominal surgery.

Prince William and Queen Camilla have also narrowed down the number of royal duties to take care of their respective spouses during these trying times.

"This is a slimmed-down monarchy in the ways the King could never have anticipated. This puts into much sharper focus what a terrible mistake it was for Harry to leave,” Bedell told the outlet.

“If he and Meghan had stayed in Britain and stuck with their jobs, they could be very vital players right now.”

Royal author Catherine Mayer shared similar sentiments, noting: “They desperately need him, and nobody could have foreseen the set of circumstances that would expose that so dramatically.”