Ariana Grande credits Jim Carrey for inspiration behind ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande has previously worked with Jim Carrey on his comedy drama ‘Kidding’

Ariana Grande is giving credit where credit’s due for her new album Eternal Sunshine.

A day before dropping her new album, out today on Friday, March 8, the 30-year-old pop star finally explained the meaning behind the title, and where she got the inspiration from.

During an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Grande admitted that the name was borrowed from the 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Jim Carry and Kate Winslet.

The Yes, And? hitmaker that it was because of her “massive” love and respect for the actor and comedian, 62 that she chose to honor him in the album’s title.

“I’m a massive Jim Carrey fan. I don’t know if you know this, but my first screen name was JimCarreyFan42. It’s always been a favourite of mine,” she gushed.

The romantic sci-fi film is one of Carrey’s more serious roles, where he plays the role of Joel, the boyfriend of Kate Winslet’s character Clementine.

After they break up, Clementine undergoes a procedure to erase her memories of Joel to help her heal from the heartbreak, and, upon learning of this procedure, Joel does the same.

The film received critical acclaim and bagged multiple awards for its writing, directing, and, of, course, Carrey and Winslet’s performance.

Meanwhile, Grande had her dreams come true when she got a role as the Pickle Fairy of Hope on Carrey’s now-cancelled dark comedy drama, Kidding.