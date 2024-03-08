'Avatar: The Last Airbender' star Dallas Liu spills on new season

Dallas Liu played Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender

Dallas Liu offers an update on the upcoming seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The actor who tuned in to the Netflix live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series of the same name as Prince Zuko told Variety on Wednesday that they will resume production in a different location.

"We’re going to be in a completely different setting for Season 2, so we’ll see. I’m always down for a ride," he said.

The actor did not give any word on what fans can expect from seasons two and three, as the cast and crew are also clueless.

"We have literally zero details. I was hoping for something, But Netflix is staying pretty tight-lipped about it right now," the actor noted.

Expressing his anticipation for the production plans, Liu added, "I can’t wait to see what the writers have in store for us."

He went on to add that more seasons will likely bring more representation globally, added an extra layer of excitement.

“The Asian and indigenous community has so many talented actors and actresses…I feel like we could go in any direction that we’d like," Liu said.

"After the release of the first season, the only thing we wanted was more seasons," he stressed.