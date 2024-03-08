Gisele Bündchen reveals first ‘priority’ after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen talks about priorities and love life

Gisele Bündchen got candid about her priorities post divorce from Tom Brady, shedding some light on falling in love ever again.



The supermodel believes "life is full of surprises" and opened up on love a year after finalising her divorce with Tom Brady, saying that she will always love son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who she shares with the retired NFL quarterback, the most.

When asked if the model will ever explore love again, she said, "right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family," to Robin Roberts during her Impact x Nightline special.

“I don't have a crystal ball about what's going to happen tomorrow but, yeah" Gisele may love again.

However, Gisele doesn’t regret getting married to Brady at all. Infact, the 43-year-old described their split as a "transition that had to take place."

"It's a new chapter in my life and I get to learn new things," she continued. "I get to walk my path in a different way, and I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lessons."