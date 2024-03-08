Kourtney Kardashian's thankful following family vacation to Australia

Kourtney Kardashian delighted fans by sharing precious moments from her recent two-week family getaway to Sydney, Australia on Thursday.



The 44-year-old mother of four captured heartwarming selfies alongside her daughter Penelope and son Reign donning a white jersey, black sunglasses, and silver jewelry.

During their Down Under adventure, the stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians enjoyed close encounters with koalas, savored oysters, and immersed themselves in the breathtaking scenery of Sydney.

This memorable trip came four months after Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker, welcomed their son Rocky.

Reflecting on the cherished family time, she acknowled the rarity of having two full weeks of quality time with her children as they grow older.

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, eager to hear about the highlights of their Australian escapade.

One fan even inquired about their koala encounter, which she confirmed by liking the comment.

She recently jetted off to Australia to accompany her husband during the Australian leg of Blink-182's tour.

Notably absent from the family excursion was Kourtney's eldest son, Mason, aged 13, leading to speculation that he remained back home in the USA with his father, Scott Disick.

During their time Down Under, the model and Travis explored various venues and vegetarian restaurants, aligning with Barker's vegan lifestyle.