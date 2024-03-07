Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's surprise phone call details leaked

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's phone call's details revealed

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship has taken a surprise turn as the two royal wives are said to be in contact with each other.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales are said to be speaking, but their talks lacked "real warmth", with the future Queen seems to be "reluctant to forgive and forget" the Duchess.

"She has already made contact with Kate as she has with her father-in-law to wish them both a speedy recovery but this is still at the formal stage and it is likely to stay there - it doesn't have real warmth because of all that has happened in the past," claimed royal expert and author Tom Quinn in conversation with the Mirror.

"Kate is fine with all the good wishes but reluctant to forgive and forget - she just doesn't trust Meghan not to go public if there is a misunderstanding or the slightest disagreement," according to the expert.

Quinn went on: "Some kind of relationship will develop - from Meghan's point of view primarily for the sake of brand Sussex - but it will always be superficial. Kate and Meghan can't go back to trusting each other."



Meghan reportedly received a phone call from Princess Kate to "clear the air" after Omid Scobie's bombshell royal book reignited a race row in the Royal Family.

Meghan and Kate's relationship has been strained since the Duchess's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey soon after she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020.

However, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents, Harry and Meghan, are said to be 'concerned' for Princess Kate who's recovering at home after abdominal surgery in January.