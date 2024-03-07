Prince Harry ‘regrets’ turning on royal family in his quest for ‘revenge’

Prince Harry is understood to “regret” laying bare the secrets of the royal family in the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The youngest son of King Charles sat down with the television personality alongside his wife Meghan Markle only months after stepping down from their positions as working royals in the firm in 2020.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn revealed that the duke did not expect such negative reception to the tell-all interview and was ashamed at the move.

"Harry does regret the Oprah interview because it didn’t produce the result he and Meghan wanted,” he said.

"Their friends encouraged them to think the world would want to hear 'their truth' but instead they were widely mocked and criticised - and cut off completely by the Royal Family."

”Harry actually misses his family, for all their faults. He's stuck in Montecito with not very much to do and no way back to the only life he knew until he met Meghan,” Tom continued.

The royal expert went on to explain that the couple’s feelings towards the interview became a source of dispute.

"Meghan doesn't regret the interview and the fact that they feel different about it is a source of tension between them."

"At first, it was liberating - I mean the fact that they were able to get their revenge and very publicly for what they felt had been done to them, but they were shocked at the fallout – when even South Park took a hilarious pop at them – they really did begin to wonder if they had gone too far and that feeling has only increased over the intervening three years," Quinn added.