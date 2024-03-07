Meghan Markle’s claims about Prince Archie, royal family debunked

Meghan Markle's claims about the royal family and concerns about her child Prince Archie's skin colour have reportedly been debunked.



The Duchess of Sussex claimed in her explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey that there had been conversations with the Duke and a family member about their unborn son Archie's skin.

Harry and Meghan made a number of claims in the interview, with the former Suits star claiming that her children weren't going to be offered a Prince or Princess title due to concerns over the 'colour of their skin'.

However, the claims were debunked when King Charles took the throne last year, it gave Archie and Lilibet an automatic right to be a Prince and Princess and use the HRH title.

Under rules brought in by George V in 1917, only the children and grandchildren of a sovereign have the automatic right to be a prince or princess, and use the HRH title.

Now Charles is the King, after he succeeded the late Queen Elizabeth II, this gave the right to a Prince title for Archie as well as a possible Princess title for his younger sister Lilibet.