Kate Middleton’s recovery hindered by ‘alarming’ setback

Kate Middleton fears public reaction over her ‘appearance’ after health scare

Kate Middleton is determined to stay out of the public eye for as long as it takes for her to regain complete health.

The Princess of Wales sparked concern about the lack of update on her health after undergoing abdominal surgery last month.

Her last official appearance was marked on Christmas eve when she joined the royal family for a walkabout in Sandringham.

Two weeks into the new year, it was revealed that she underwent abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition, prompting her a break from royal duties until Easter.

She has since been recovering in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, surrounded by Prince William, her three kids, and other close family members.

Speaking to In Touch, a source dished on one of the reasons Kate is reluctant to step out in the public.

They revealed, “She couldn’t keep food down and has lost an alarming amount of weight,” noting the future Queen of England “won’t even record a video message to the public to thank them for their well-wishes because the reaction would be massive shock and concern over her appearance.”

The insider also claimed that Kate will need “an additional five-plus weeks of recovery” before returning to the public eye.

They added: “Just to put it into perspective, this is a woman who poses smiling and radiant on the hospital steps hours after giving birth.”

“That’s how grave her situation is right now.”