Gisele Bündchen breaks down mid-interview over Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen breaks down mid-interview over Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen couldn’t hold back tears when asked about her wellbeing after public divorce frome ex-husband Tom Brady.

In a preview of her upcoming interview posted on ABC network’s official YouTube channel, the 43-year-old actress appeared overwhelmed with emotions when host Robin Roberts broached the topic.

“You didn’t think that the marriage would end,” the host said to the model, prompting a nod from her, “no one goes into a marriage thinking it’s going to end.”

Roberts went on to simply ask, “how are you?” unintentionally touching a sensitive chord in Gisele, who struggled to get the words out in response.

"Well, when you say," the mom of two’s voice cracked as she turned her head away from the camera and said: "Sorry, guys. I don't know. Can I have a little moment?"

The model was also questioned about her romantic life post-divorce, however, the teaser clip ended before the viewers could get her response.

Gisele and Tom were married for ten years before announcing their separation in October 2022. Together, they are parents to two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain is set to premiere on Hulu on Thursday, Mar. 7.