Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about challenges of stepmom-hood

Gwyneth Paltrow is offering a glimpse into her experience as a stepmother, highlighting the personal growth it has brought her.

During a recent appearance on her Goop podcast alongside Nicole Avant, a fellow stepmom, Paltrow discussed the often unconventional path of navigating blended families.



"There's just no playbook," Paltrow acknowledged, according to People magazine.

She shares two children with her ex-husband Chris Martin and is married to producer Brad Falchuk, who has two children from a previous relationship.

Even though Paltrow adores her additional children, she said that "the path to here was really rough."

The actress said when it comes to raising stepchildren, “it's almost like you have to embody the spirit of the sun and just give and not expect anything back.”

She added, “I just learned to try to just keep shining like the sun and never keeping score.”

Avant is married to Ted Sarandos. The Netflix co-CEO has two children from a previous relationship, and Avant shared her parenting journey.

“It was extremely difficult. Sarah was 14 and Tony was 12,” Avant said in response to getting “halfway developed kids.”