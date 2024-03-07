Netflix K-drama 'Queen of Tears' announces star-studded soundtrack

The highly anticipated soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix K-Drama Queen of Tears has finally been revealed, boasting a lineup of A-list Korean artists.



According to a press release from Netflix, the soundtrack will feature chart-topping acts like BTS's V, Sunmi, and IU. Each artist will contribute original songs specifically tailored to the drama's plot and characters.

V, known for his soulful vocals, is rumoured to be singing a poignant ballad that reflects the protagonist's emotional journey.

Sunmi, the queen of girl crush anthems, is said to be providing an energetic track that embodies the show's moments of determination and resilience. Fan theories speculate IU's contribution might be a sweet duet alongside another cast member.

The official soundtrack announcement has sent ripples of excitement through K-pop fandoms. Fans are eager to hear how the music will complement the drama's narrative and further elevate the viewing experience.

Queen of Tears itself is shrouded in a bit of mystery. Plot details remain scarce, but early teasers hint at a story brimming with romance, revenge, and high stakes. The drama is slated to premiere on Netflix sometime in April 2024.

With a captivating storyline and a soundtrack boasting K-Pop royalty, Queen of Tears is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of Korean dramas and music alike.