Robbers kill university student in Karachi

An undated image of the deceased student, Laraib. —Screengrab/Geo News

KARACHI: Robbers on Monday night shot down a private university student in the Korangi area of Karachi when the latter resisted a robbery attempt.

The rescue officials said the slain university student has been identified as Laraib and the mishap happened in Allah Wala Town locality.

The victim’s father Muhammad Hussain said his son was writing a book and its data was saved in his cell phone for which he resisted the robbery attempt. He said the student went out of the house for the gym.

The father apprised the media that Laraib was engaged and his marriage was scheduled to take place in 2025.

Laraib’s brother Shahzaib said his brother was writing a book on Basic Accounting. Ruing over the police's failure to cope with such happenings, he said unfortunately the law enforcement agencies had failed to stop dacoity incidents in the metropolis.

Police said the victim was intercepted by two suspects while returning home from a gym. The suspect fired a bullet that hit the resident of Korangi area near his one eye, which turned out to be fatal.

A 30-bore pistol's empty bullet shell was found at the spot of the incident, said the police, adding that no mobile phone was found near the victim’s body. They said further investigation was underway.

In a similar incident, a 21-year-old engineering student — Bilal Nasir — of the NED University of Engineering and Technology was shot dead in Karachi in December 2022.

Bilal was gunned down within the limits of the Mobina Town Police Station when he offered resistance to two robbers who tried to snatch his mobile phone.

Later, Additional Inspector General of Police Jawed Alam Odho on December 17, 2022, had appealed to the Karachiites not to resist robbers, while talking about the shooting incident that led to the death of the young man for resisting while being mugged.