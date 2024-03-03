Rakul Preet shares 'dreamy' details about her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh dropped a few unseen photos from her wedding festivities with Jackky Bhagnani, expressing gratitude towards the planners.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress penned a heartfelt note for the people responsible for making the couple's dream come true

She wrote, "I know it may be an overdose of wedding posts but it happens only once in a lifetime and it’s not over till I thank the people responsible for making our dream come true."

"Magic happens when visions align and This is an appreciation for @interfloraindia for turning our vision into a beautiful dreamland," Rakul added.

The Yaariyan actress further said, "Thankyouuuu sooo much @chiragdengra @anujalunkadjoshi for making our most special moments even more special, for getting the tonality bang on, for making every corner look grand yet aesthetic, for capturing the vibe of each day."

She concluded her sweet note, "I can go on and on and on but for now let me just say that we are so happy that our dream day looked like a dream."

For the unvesed, Rakul has tied the knot with Jackky in a dreamy ceremony in Goa on February 21.

The bride donned a beautiful pastel pink lehenga with magnificent diamond jewellery on her big day. On the other hand, the groom wore a cream-golden sherwani.