Mark Ronson shares his daughter’s reaction to Billie Eilish’s Barbie song

Mark Ronson has recently shared his one-year-old daughter’s reaction to Billie Eilish song.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the record producer, who partnered with Billie for Barbie movie, said, “My mom has a record player in the house, and we were listening to the [Barbie] vinyl. 'What Was I Made For?' came on, and you could tell.”

“Something about Billie’s voice and how bewitching that song is, she kind of went into a bit of a trance,” continued the 48-year-old.

Ronson stated, “I sent Billie a video, like, 'Look what you’re out here doing to these kids.’”

Interestingly, Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ronson reflected on becoming a father, saying, his priorities had shifted a bit.

“My family is my anchor. For everything, they’re at the forethought of every single decision I make,” he remarked.

Ronson explained, “The most important thing is being around for [my daughter], so I've never had that — I mean, obviously with my wife too, I love her; I never want to be apart from her for more than a day if I don't have to be. I have to be away sometimes to go write music and do whatever I have to do.”

“But it's like once you have the child too, it really truly does just become everything that is now the most important thing,” he added.