Sunday February 25, 2024
Elizabeth Debicki talks massive crush on 'magnificent' Cillian Murphy

Elizabeth Debicki revealed she has never met Cillian Murphy despite running in the same circles

By Nola Miller
February 25, 2024
file footage

Elizabeth Debicki wouldn't shy away from laying all her cards on the table when it comes to Cillian Murphy.

The 33-year-old actress, who took home Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role Princess Diana in The Crown at SAG Awards  on Saturday, sheepishly admitted to having a crush on the Oppenheimer star.

"I think he’s the most magnificent human,” she said during the ceremony. “Who doesn’t have a big crush on Cillian Murphy? The entire world.”

The actress explained she hasn’t actually met Cillian before, noting she’d only ever “circled around” him. "Whenever he’s come near me, I back away," she said.

However, Debicki is in good terms with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness as she revealed, "She’s such a nice woman, so maybe I will go and say hi.”

She attended the ceremony in a light blue floor-length gown from Armani Privé, featuring a sheer mesh neckline and a backless silhouette.

The Widows star accessorized the dress with a small diamond ring and a pair of matching stud earrings.

Debicki let her platinum blonde tresses loose on her shoulder which framed her face of natural glam-up consisting of a nude lip and muted blush.