Elizabeth Debicki talks massive crush on 'magnificent' Cillian Murphy

Elizabeth Debicki wouldn't shy away from laying all her cards on the table when it comes to Cillian Murphy.
The 33-year-old actress, who took home Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role Princess Diana in The Crown at SAG Awards on Saturday, sheepishly admitted to having a crush on the Oppenheimer star.
"I think he’s the most magnificent human,” she said during the ceremony. “Who doesn’t have a big crush on Cillian Murphy? The entire world.”
The actress explained she hasn’t actually met Cillian before, noting she’d only ever “circled around” him. "Whenever he’s come near me, I back away," she said.
However, Debicki is in good terms with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness as she revealed, "She’s such a nice woman, so maybe I will go and say hi.”
She attended the ceremony in a light blue floor-length gown from Armani Privé, featuring a sheer mesh neckline and a backless silhouette.
The Widows star accessorized the dress with a small diamond ring and a pair of matching stud earrings.
Debicki let her platinum blonde tresses loose on her shoulder which framed her face of natural glam-up consisting of a nude lip and muted blush.
The 30th annual SAG Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles as they streamed live on Netflix
