Emma Stone calls mental health condition ‘selfish’: Here’s why

File Footage

Emma Stone has recently shared her honest views on anxiety, calling it a “selfish” condition.



In a new interview with Variety, Emma addressed her Poor Things character who showcases “the idea of not living with that self-judgement or shame”.

Describing mental health condition “selfish,” the La La Land actress said, “Part of the nature of anxiety is that you’re always watching yourself.”

“In some ways – this is horrible to say – it’s a very selfish condition to have,” continued the 35-year-old.

Emma mentioned, “Not to insult other people with anxiety – I still have it – but it’s because you’re thinking about yourself a lot.”

The Easy A actress stated, “You’re thinking about, ‘What’s going to happen to me? What have I said? What have I done?’”

Reflecting on her movie’s character, Emma mentioned, “Bella’s way of approaching the world, it’s just about experience. It’s just about how she feels about things.”

Earlier, speaking to NPR last month, the Cruella actress disclosed she now saw anxiety as a “superpower”.

“Just because we might have a funny thing going on in our amygdala, and our fight-or-flight response is maybe a little bit out of whack in comparison to many people’s brain chemistry, it doesn’t make it wrong,” explained Emma.

The actress added, “It doesn’t make it bad. It just means we have these tools to manage.”