Meghan Markle 'sets eyes on next milestone'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has set her eyes on bigger project than Suits, an insider has claimed.

"The Duchess of Sussex has said goodbye to acting career for good, as she has set her eyes on the next milestone", a source close to Meghan has claimed.

"Meghan left the showbiz once for all after starting her new romantic journey with Prince Harry," the source added.

"Now, she wants to start a new career, but it's not about acting."

Meghan was reportedly earning $50,000 per episode in the original Suits series before she married Prince Harry and quit the legal drama in 2018 after appearing in 108 episodes over seven seasons.



The former Suits star has recently announced a new podcast deal following her and Harry’s split with Spotify.

There is no word on who the Duchess will speak with for her new series, but in the past she has hosted celebrities like Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Pamela Adlon.

