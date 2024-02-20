‘Encouraging’ sign Kate Middleton is ‘doing well’ after major surgery

Kate Middleton recently accompanied her husband Prince William and kids to Sandringham where King Charles is spending his time off after his cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed that the Princess of Wales traveling from Windsor during her recovery from abdominal surgery is “very encouraging.”

“It shows that she is making a steady recovery,” she explained. “Also, the change will probably be most welcome to her... the same four walls must get a bit tedious when you’re recuperating as she is.”

Kate was admitted to London Clinic in Marylebone to undergo abdominal surgery for unknown condition on January 17.

The future Queen spent a fortnight in the hospital before being released to continue her recovery period at her home in Windsor.

Bond also explained that he current priority is completely recovering with the help of her friends and family and return to royal duties while also redirect her attention to her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"Kate is wise enough to take all the help she can get, particularly from her mother and from friends – the royal engagements can wait, she has a very long royal career ahead of her and is a huge asset to the monarchy, so we need her to take good care of herself,” the royal commentator added.