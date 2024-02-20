Bella Hadid's family before beau Adan Banuelos 'never seen her happy'

Bella Hadid is apparently in love with her new beau Adan Banuelos after being hooked up with him by her mother, Yolanda Hadid.



The supermodel and the cowboy, according to Entertainment Tonight, are "in love" since they spend more time together and find "comfort" in "simple things."

Bella recently posted pictures of her birthday celebration, complete with her new partner, to Instagram. The duo was spotted interacting in intimate photos.

Speaking with the publication, an insider said, "Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy."

Adan is praised for being "a champion cutter, a hardworking real cowboy," and for being extremely supportive of his girlfriend's modeling endeavors.

Gigi Hadid's sister "loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life," the insider said.

"The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things. Bella's mom, Yolanda, set them up,” the insider added.

According to the site, Banuelos was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame in 2017, a testament to the long history of expert riding in his family.

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, he was one of the youngest people to ever be awarded this honor, continuing the legacy of his father, Ascencion Banuelos, the first Mexican-American to be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.