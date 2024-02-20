Prince Harry as ‘world leader’, expert predicts top priority

Prince Harry can indeed become a “wonderful leader,” and that may be because of certain things he may do.



Despite his choice to resign as a senior working member of the Royal Family, an astrologer asserts that Prince Harry would be "fair and balanced" if he was to become a global leader in the future.

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman predicted that the Duke of Sussex would put "equality and justice" first in his interactions with other people, connecting the prince's character attributes to his zodiac sign.

"The organisational skills of Virgo would make them wonderful leaders. Their ruling planet is Mercury, planet of communication, which makes them great at the negotiating and dialogue that comes with rulership,” Ms Honigman explained, as per Daily Express.

“Virgos make fair and balanced leaders and prioritise equality and justice in their dealings with others."

Harry, a 39-year-old Virgo, was born on September 15, 1984, at St Mary's Hospital in London.

Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac in astrology, and anyone born between August 23 and September 22 can typically presume that Virgo is their zodiac sign.