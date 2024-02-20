Priyanka Chopra ‘surprised’ by ‘fearless’ daughter Malti’s actions

Priyanka Chopra gushes about daughter Malti for playtime milestone

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti has sent her mother in awe with a surprise.



The Citadel actress posted a candid photo of their 2-year-old daughter, Malti, on Saturday following a birthday party where she reached a new playtime milestone.

"R u kidding me?! @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me everyday. Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious.

In this moment she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her TUMMY, down the slide landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I’m feeling blue. To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time?," the proud mom wrote.

"Thank you Rowe and Grey. Happy birthday. We had the most fun! @morganstewart @jordanmcgraw - @helenacassilly."

The picture shows Priyanka and Nick's infant daughter dressed in a green knit two-piece costume with black and white balls all around her.

Malti seems proud of her brave landing, as the baby is smiling broadly in the post.

Through a surrogate, Nick, 31, and Priyanka, 41, welcomed their daughter in 2022.

The couple has been transparent about the health problems Malti had in the first few months of her life, including the more than 100 days she spent in the NICU following her birth.

But the couple recently celebrated her second birthday with an Elmo-themed birthday party.