Meghan Markle's Suits costar breaks silence about 'foul' smell at royal wedding

Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star has alleged that there was an unpleasant odor present during her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Rick Hoffman, known for his role as Louis Marlowe Litt in the USA legal drama, became a viral sensation in May 2018 when images of him wearing a disgusted expression during Meghan and Harry's ceremony circulated online.



Now, the 53-year-old actor has revealed the reason behind his discomfort, claiming that his visibly unimpressed expression was a reaction to a particularly unpleasant smell in the air.

During a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Rick joked, 'If you type in my name in on Google you see [me] making that awful face.'



While discussing his expression, he explained that soon after he sat down he 'started to smell something really terrible and foul.'

While at first he thought that somebody near him 'had terrible breath,' he eventually realized it was coming from 'more than one person.'

'I'm starting to get a little jittery because it's bothering me and I'm very sensitive when it comes to that,' he recalled.

'[The ceremony] is an hour-and-a-half, and [the smell] is just constantly coming my way now. It's getting into my body.'

Since he's 'so particular when it comes to hygiene,' Rick said he was worried people would think it was coming from him, so he asked his fellow Suits stars, 'Do you guys smell that?'



Rick added that out of everyone in the show, Meghan was the one who would laugh at him the most for his 'issues' when it came to 'other people's hygiene.'

'She always knew and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive. It was just so ironic,' he concluded.

Interestingly, Rick was not the only person at the wedding to have experienced issues with the smell inside St. George's Chapel - at least according to royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who claimed in their book, Finding Freedom, that scent diffusers were used to mask the 'musty' smell inside the venue before the Sussexes' big day.