Prince Harry makes strategic move amid royal reunion rumours

Prince Harry sends stern message to the royal family

Prince Harry sent a clear message to the world with his tell-interview that he favours a royal reunion.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, recently visited Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

Notably, Harry opened up about his meeting with ailing King Charles during an interview with Good Morning America (GMA) on his recent trip.

Moreover, he admitted that difficult times like illness in the family have a "reunifying effect."

Judi James, a known body language expert analysed the hidden message behind the former working royal's interview.

In a conversation with The Mirror, she said that Harry seemingly "wants the world to know that if family reunion doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault."

The expert added, "Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history."



She explained, "Harry performs an emphatic and exaggerated ritual of family unit re-unification when he talks about the strength of a family coming together.

Judi said that the Duke of Sussex's move "could be to suggest a strong desire to re-unite, which would then have the effect of placing the ball firmly in the Royal Firm’s court."