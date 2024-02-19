Love at First Sight: King Charles' enduring affection for Camilla unveiled

Seward also disclosed King’s relationship with his beloved wife Queen Camilla

Ingrid Seward has just released a new book titled My Mother and I, which is the inside story of the King and his late mother.

And royal author has claimed that The King loved the Queen "from the moment he met her."

Speaking on GB News she said: "He completely adored her. Always. He loved Camilla from the moment he met her. But Charles went into the Navy and Camilla went into the arms of Andrew Parker Bowles.

"So it wasn't the right timing. Eventually, it was and I think that is great in a way. It's a great love story."

Seward also disclosed King’s relationship with his beloved mother as he was 'longing to be hugged' by Queen Elizabeth but she was a 'cold' mother.

Speaking to GB News Seward said: "She was a mother from a different generation.

"I think that Charles was longing to be hugged by his mother, but he was only ever given that kind of affection by his nannies.

"I'll remind you that Princess Elizabeth only had time Charles until he was 4 years old before she became Queen.

"Then her children were taken away from her. Not literally, but mentally they were because she was so busy being the Queen.

"She was only 26, at the time it was such a man's world.

"Taking care of the children went on the back burner. But that was fairly normal for those aristocratic families in those days.

"They saw their children in the morning and then they saw them again in the evening.

She later added that King Charles's parenting style is slightly different and he has built a "close relationship" with his children.

She said: "Charles was very close to his children, especially Harry. William wanted to be with Mum, but Harry loved doing things with Charles.

"He loved going into the gardens at Highgrove and learning about plants. He loved the military, he loved horses. Charles was an indulgent father, but when his relationship with Diana broke down so badly, Diana's weapon was to take the children.

"Charles would organize to take them to Polo, and she'd take them shopping."